T20 World Cup 2021

Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das engage in war of words during Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup clash, WATCH

The incident took place in the 6th over of Bangladesh's innings when Kumara removed Liton for 16 runs. The argument intensified between Liton and Lahiru as several players from both the teams, and the umpires intervened to separate the two cricketers before things got uglier.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara and Bangladesh opener Liton Das were involved in a heated verbal exchange during their T20 World Cup 2021 match on Sunday (October 24). The two teams are playing their first game of the Super 12 stage at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The incident took place in the 6th over of Bangladesh's innings when Kumara removed Liton for 16 runs. Following the dismissal, the Sri Lanka pacer went to Das and said a few words with an aggressive look on his face. Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Liton was clearly agitated by Kumar’s reaction as he retorted back.

The argument intensified between the two players as several players from both the teams, and the umpires intervened to separate the two cricketers before things got uglier.

Here’s the video of the incident:

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in a Group 1 match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, on Sunday.

Sri Lanka made one change in their team as Binura Fernando came in place of injured Maheesh Theekshana for this match.

"We are going to bowl first. Our bowlers are doing a good job for us. After the IPL, the wicket is up-and-down, can't guess what it is, that's why we want to bowl. The environment has been really good, we are in a very good mood. The youngsters are very confident," said Shanaka at the toss.

On the other hand, Bangladesh also made one change with Nasum Ahmed replacing Taskin Ahmed in their playing XI.

"We would have batted first. We need to adapt to the conditions. Hopefully it'll be a good one to bat on. Bit of a relief after the first loss. The boys are relaxed, hopefully we can come out here and be disciplined," said Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah at the toss.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

