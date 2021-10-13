हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: Netizens hail ‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur after he replaces Axar Patel in Team India squad

The All-India Senior Selection Committee after a discussion with the team management has added Shardul Thakur to the main squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

T20 World Cup 2021: Netizens hail ‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur after he replaces Axar Patel in Team India squad
India all-rounder Shardul Thakur (Source: Twitter)

Fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur on Wednesday replaced Axar Patel in India's squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17.

The 29-year-old Thakur has impressed with his 18 wickets in the ongoing IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee after a discussion with the team management has added Shardul Thakur to the main squad. All-rounder Axar Patel, who was part of the 15-member squad will now be on the list of stand-by players," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

With pace all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who plays for Mumbai Indians, not bowling during the IPL because of fitness issues, the selectors wanted a cover for him.

"The selectors felt that they were one pacer short and also with Hardik Pandya not bowling, they needed an all-rounder in the main squad," a source close to the selection committee told PTI.

"Axar remains in stand by and if Ravindra Jadeja gets injured, he will again be back in main team. Till Jaddu plays, Axar won't be required."

Meanwhile, fans went berserk after Shardul was included in Team India’s 15-member squad, and here’s how they reacted:

Also, the selectors included Harshal Patel among the net bowlers for the Indian team.

"The following cricketers will join the team bubble in Dubai and assist Team India in their preparations: Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed and K. Gowtham," the statement said.

Among the stand-by players, Railways leg-spinner Karn Sharma, who is part of the CSK right now, was a surprise inclusion.

Considered a close confidante of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been roped in as mentor of the national side for the World Cup, Sharma is retained year after year by CSK without playing too many matches as it is believed that he has been the franchise's "Lucky Mascot"

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal could not find a place despite an impressive IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore. He claimed 18 wickets in 15 matches.

India will open their campaign on October 24 against Pakistan.

India's squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami.

Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel.

