T20 World Cup 2021: Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in Team India squad

The All-India Senior Selection Committee after a discussion with the team management has added Shardul Thakur to the main squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021. All-rounder Axar Patel, who was part of the 15-member Team India squad will now be on the list of stand-by players.



India’s squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel



The following cricketers will join the team bubble in Dubai and assist Team India in their preparations:



Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed and K. Gowtham.

India will open its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.