T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: R Ashwin prays for New Zealand's defeat against Afghanistan

Afghanistan have a lot of Indian support as the result of their encounter with New Zealand can favour India's T20 World Cup position.

T20 World Cup 2021: R Ashwin prays for New Zealand&#039;s defeat against Afghanistan
Picture credit: Twitter

Afghanistan will be locking horns with New Zealand on Sunday, 07 November, for their final Group 2 encounter of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter and prayed for Afghanistan's victory in their Sunday's match against New Zealand. India's hopes of progressing to the semi-finals rely completely on Afghanistan.

The Nabi-led side needs to defeat New Zealand for the Men in Blue to have any chance of making it to the semi-finals. India and Namibia will lock horns against each other in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday, November 07.

If Afghanistan defeats the Kiwis, then India needs to beat Namibia and it will then come down to the net run rate between these three teams involved.

