T20 World Cup 2021: R Ashwin prays for New Zealand's defeat against Afghanistan

Afghanistan will be locking horns with New Zealand on Sunday, 07 November, for their final Group 2 encounter of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter and prayed for Afghanistan's victory in their Sunday's match against New Zealand. India's hopes of progressing to the semi-finals rely completely on Afghanistan.

The Nabi-led side needs to defeat New Zealand for the Men in Blue to have any chance of making it to the semi-finals. India and Namibia will lock horns against each other in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday, November 07.

Journalist - If Afghanistan cannot beat New Zealand, what will the team do? Jadeja - "Will pack the bags and go home".#India #AFGvsNZ#jadeja @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/7Zaec3Te3z — senthil (@Senthilstudent) November 5, 2021

If Afghanistan defeats the Kiwis, then India needs to beat Namibia and it will then come down to the net run rate between these three teams involved.