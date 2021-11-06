हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma visit Scotland dressing room after clinical win

A day before the India vs Scotland game in the T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer had said his team would love it if Virat Kohli comes to Scotland dressing room and has a chat with the players. 

T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma visit Scotland dressing room after clinical win
Virat Kohli speaking to players in Scotland dressing room. (Source: Twitter)

A day before the India vs Scotland game in the T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer had said his team would love it if Virat Kohli comes to Scotland dressing room and has a chat with the players. 

He had said, "We would, they are excellent ambassadors of the game. We want our guys to speak to them, be it Kohli or Williamson or Rashid Khan. That is the only and best way to learn. We used to be able to do it in the pubs before, but now we cannot."

It seems the Indian captain heard Coetzer and visited their dressing room after the end of the match which India won by eight wickets and plenty of balls in hand. 

Not only Virat, but R Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah also entered the Scotland dressing room and had a conversation with the Scotland players. 

India registred a dominating win in the match. Virat Kohli finally won the toss after losing the flip of coin in the past three matches of the tournament. He asked Scotland to bat first and the bowlers stepped up, bundled the opponent for a mere 85. Jadeja picked three wickets and was adjudged the Player of the Match. 

Rohit Sharma and Rahul then made short work of the chase, helping India go past the target in just 6.3 overs. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World Cup 2021T20 World CupCricketcricket newsVirat KohliRohit SharmaKyle Coetzer
Next
Story

Virat Kohli forgets to blow candles before cutting birthday cake, MS Dhoni reminds him - WATCH

Must Watch

PT4M8S

DNA: If you wish to travel to space, this is how you can do!