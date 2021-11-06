T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma visit Scotland dressing room after clinical win

A day before the India vs Scotland game in the T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer had said his team would love it if Virat Kohli comes to Scotland dressing room and has a chat with the players.

He had said, "We would, they are excellent ambassadors of the game. We want our guys to speak to them, be it Kohli or Williamson or Rashid Khan. That is the only and best way to learn. We used to be able to do it in the pubs before, but now we cannot."

It seems the Indian captain heard Coetzer and visited their dressing room after the end of the match which India won by eight wickets and plenty of balls in hand.

Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time pic.twitter.com/kdFygnQcqj — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) November 5, 2021

Not only Virat, but R Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah also entered the Scotland dressing room and had a conversation with the Scotland players.

India registred a dominating win in the match. Virat Kohli finally won the toss after losing the flip of coin in the past three matches of the tournament. He asked Scotland to bat first and the bowlers stepped up, bundled the opponent for a mere 85. Jadeja picked three wickets and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul then made short work of the chase, helping India go past the target in just 6.3 overs.