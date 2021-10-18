हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli to bat at THIS position, KL Rahul will open with Rohit Sharma in the tournament

Virat Kohli had opened alongside Rohit Sharma in India's fifth and final T20I against England earlier this year, but the skipper has now confirmed that it will be indeed Rohit and Rahul who will open the batting for the Men in Blue.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli with KL Rahul (Source: Twitter)

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday (October 18) said that now it is difficult to look beyond KL Rahul as opening batter alongside Rohit Sharma.

"Things were different before IPL, now it's difficult to look beyond KL Rahul. He's been solid upfront. I will be batting at 3. That's the only thing I can say for now," said Kohli during toss ahead of the warm-up fixture against England.

India won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the warm-up match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday.

India will play Australia in the next warm-up game on Wednesday before opening their T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24.

On the other hand, England will play against New Zealand in their next warm-up match on Wednesday.

In Group 2, India will then face New Zealand and Afghanistan, the emerging force in T20 cricket, plus the winners of Group B and runners-up from Group A.

