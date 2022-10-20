T20 World Cup 2022: Australia replace injured Josh Inglis with Cameron Green, check AUS full squad here

Australia have received a huge blow ahead of their opening contest of the T20 World Cup 2022 vs New Zealand on Saturday (October 20) with Josh Inglis being ruled out of the squad as he suffered an injury while playing golf in Sydney. Cricket Australia have now announced a replacement for him which has been approved by Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The replacement is Cameron Green who has done quite well in the recent few series. It was actually a shocker when looking at Green's performances, he was not added ahead of the World Cup. He should have been in, in place of Steve Smith who has a poor strike rate and average in this format.

But CA has finally got Green in who has played seven T20Is, and will replace Inglis who was ruled out due to a right hand injury which has required surgery.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

Australians are the defending champions and the hosts and start as one of the favourites for the tournament. Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri have billed them as likely semi-finalists along side India. But there are some concers in the batting lineup. Their captain Finch has blown hot and cold of late and Smith is a terrible T20 player. His selection is, in fact, quite shocking when there are so many T20 specialists available for India. Guess Aussies are banking on him to do the anchor's job. There are some exciting prospects as well, in Glenn Maxwell, Green and Tim David, who hits the ball big.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green.