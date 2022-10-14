NewsCricket
CAPTAINS’ DAY

T20 World Cup 2022 Captains’ Day Live Streaming: When and where to watch all 16 captains meet on TV and online in India?

The following is the schedule of media opportunities on Saturday 15 October at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne and Geelong.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 06:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

For the first time in the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, all 16 captains will be together for a media opportunity in central Melbourne on Saturday, 15 October. The media event will take place at the Plaza Ballroom, where there will be an opportunity to hear from each captain and ask questions. It will also be streamed live via ICC’s Facebook channel. Reporters, camerapersons and photographers will be permitted to capture the content of the media interaction from a designated spot. The footage may only be used on news websites in an editorial capacity and is not to be natively posted on any social media channels. 

The ICC will capture the main photo of 16 captains together prior to the open media session and will distribute this image via the ICC’s Online Media Zone immediately following the event. Media will also be able to access and use unedited footage and a transcription of the captains’ open media session on the Online Media Zone.

Details of Captains’ Day in Melbourne ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022

When is Captains’ Day in Melbourne?

Saturday 15 October, 2022. Media to arrive at 12h00 AEDT, with interaction to begin at 12h30 AEDT. In India it will be telecasted live on

Where will the Captains’ Day take place?

Plaza Ballroom, 191, Collins St Melbourne (underneath Regent Theatre)

Where can you watch Captains' Day in India?

It will also be streamed live via ICC’s Facebook channel. 

