India will win T20 World Cup if...: Brad Hogg picks his favourite batsman in Rohit Sharma's side

Even though the Indian team lost the favourites tag of winning the T20 World Cup 2022 after an early exit from the Asia Cup 2022, other countries will not write off Rohit Sharma's Team India. Rohit, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav all have shown a glimpse of form. However, former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg feels the form of SKY could help India win the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Suryakumar Yadav's wonderful six, he's just too good with his shots. pic.twitter.com/skwZdKCynD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2022

“If India are going to win this year’s T20 World Cup, it will be because of Suryakumar Yadav. He is the most player in the team as he is creative and inventive. He has a hundred in the shortest format and recently played a match-winning knock against Australia,” Brad said.

“If they set a good platform and things are going really well, he can turn a 150-score into a 190-200 off his own bat. At No. 4, he’s got the best strike rate in T20I history. He’s got a good average to go with it as well. If the top-order loses early wickets, he comes in, sums up the situation and works out how he’s going to put India in a position to give themselves the best chance to win,” the Australian spinner said.

Meanwhile, Yadav continued his remarkable run of form with yet another half-century to lead his side to an eight-wicket win over South Africa in the first T20I at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28). Suryakumar hammered 50 off just 33 balls with three sixes and five fours in his innings. Over the course of his innings, the Mumbai Indians batter surpassed Shikhar Dhawan’s record for most T20I runs in a calendar year for the Indian cricket team. Dhawan had amassed 689 runs during 2018 at an impressive average of 40.52 and at an incredible strike rate of 147.22 across 18 matches.

Suryakumar required only eight runs to break the envious record ahead of the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram and the 31-year-old batter achieved the record in magnificent style. The stylish batter now has 732 runs in 2022 and looks set to add to that tally with plenty of matches still left as India set sights on T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month. Suryakumar has also smashed the most maximums (45) in a calendar year. He surpassed Mohammad Rizwan’s tally of 42 sixes in the year 2021.