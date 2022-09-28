HUGE blow to Pakistan as Naseem Shah rushed to hospital due to THIS reason ahead of PAK vs ENG 5th T20I

Babar Azam's Pakistan have suffered from a huge blow as pacer Naseem Shah is set to miss out in the fifth T20I against England, which will be played in Lahore on Wednesday (September 28). The right-arm pace sensation was rushed to the hospital on the eve of the match as he suffered from a severe viral infection. Naseem was set to feature in the fifth T20I but the youngster had to hospitalised late Tuesday night after his health deteriorated. Although he is feeling better, his participation in the rest of the series is under doubt.

"He was taken to hospital due to infection but he is feeling better now," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

"He will not be playing tonight and any decision on whether he plays the remaining matches will be taken on advice of medical panel," the statement added.

A source close to the team said tests for dengue had been carried out as the mosquito-borne infection has been rampant in the city since last month with thousands of cases being reported every day. The source added that Naseem had been complaining of chest pain and fever since Tuesday after the team reached Lahore from Karachi with the seven-match series tied at 2-2.

'Get well soon champ'

Fans of Pakistan's pace sensation took on Twitter to send their well wishes after the shocking news of him getting rushed to the hospital. Naseem Shah was called up in Pakistan's T20I squad after Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out for the Asia Cup 2022 due to injury.

Checkout fan reactions here...

Get well soon Champ Naseem Shah

One man Army.

Speed Gun.

Pray for Him. pic.twitter.com/zpnvEgd0YD — Azlan Shah (@imAzlanshahh) September 28, 2022

Morning with Naseem Shah's fever news — MUSKAN (@Musskey) September 28, 2022

Naseem Shah is suffering from a viral infection and has been ruled out of the 5th T20I against England which will be played today in Lahore #PAKvENG — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 28, 2022

Naseem had played the series opener before missing the last three games. The 21-year-old has been Pakistan's go to bowler in the absence of pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi, who has been out of action since mid-July owing to a knee injury. Both Shaheen and Naseem have been named in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad. (With ANI inputs)