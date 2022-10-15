'World Cup or Wedding shoot?' Fans troll Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam after ICC T20 World Cup 2022 photoshoot

T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: India and Pakistan captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam had a photoshoot ahead of the blockbuster on October 23 in Australia. However, the pictures and their expressions fueled up a meme fest on social media with fans trolling the cricketers as the World Cup photoshoot looked like a pre-wedding photoshoot. As fans from all around the globe get set to watch the best cricket nations battle it out for the World Cup trophy, the ICC photoshoot of Rohit and Babar got trolled brutally on social media.

While some fans saw the funny side of the friendly photoshoot, others were not happy slamming the pictures to kill the vibe of intensity between the arch-rivals in cricket, India and Pakistan. The International Cricket Council (ICC) have set their marketing standards high to promote the event as much as they could but the pictures of Babar and Rohit (smiling) got some fans really angry. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also could not resist himself from reacting to the photoshoot and tweeted a collage of pictures with one pic saying, "Kitna parivarik mahaul hai." (Bumrah's replacement for T20 World Cup 2022, check HERE)

India vs Pakistan full squads for T20 World Cup 2022 (Updated)

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan, the 2009 T20 World Cup champions will lock horns with arch-rivals India in the Super 12 clash on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). It will be interesting to see what playing eleven both captain field for the blockbuster clash with Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out for the Men in Blue and on the other hand Shaheen Shah Afridi is available for selection returning from injury after three months.