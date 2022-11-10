Tanmay Bhat roasts KL Rahul with Suniel Shetty memes after failure in IND vs ENG semis of T20 WC, check here

India's opening batter KL Rahul had another poor show with the bat as he scored just 5 off 5 balls in the all-important second semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022 on November 10 (Thursday) at the Adelaide Oval ground. The star batter was brutally trolled on internet after his continous failures with the bat. Fans said that Rahul plays well against lowly teams like Zimbabwe and Bangladesh but falls to live up to the hype when it comes to bigger teams like Pakitan or England today. India needed KL Rahul to come good today but he yet again failed to live up to the standards.

While KL Rahul was being trolled, popular comedian Tanmay Bhat took a potshot at him bringing in his Suniel Shetty in his tweets. For the uninitiated, Suniel Shetty is to-be father-in-law of Rahul who is set to marry Athiya Shetty next year in Janaury.

Check out how Tanmay roasted Rahul below:

What a shot pic.twitter.com/VudOayBo3p — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) November 6, 2022

Earlier, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss in the 2nd semifinal and decided to bowl first. India got off to a terrible start with the bat, losing Rahul in a big game early again and Rohit too could not add much to the total. He made 27 but it came off 28 balls. That poor strike really hurt India. Suryakumar Yadav too could not do much as he scored just 14 off 10 balls. He looked to be on song again but just when the time came to go big, he departed as England bowled more of Adil Rashid at him. Rashid was a matchup for Surya as he has had trouble against him an leg-spin in general.

The winner of this semifinal will meet Pakistan in the final at MCG on November 13 (Sunday). Pakistan beat New Zealand in the first semi-final to book their place in the summit clash.