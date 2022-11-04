T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammad Nabi steps down as captain of Afghanistan following Australia defeat, reveals disagreement with management

Mohammad Nabi on Friday (November 4) resigned as the Afghanistan skipper after his side failed to make an impact against Australia in their Super 12 clash T20 World Cup 2022. Nabi revealed his disappointment following the World Cup campaign and also the disagreements with management and regarding the selection.

Chasing a total of 169 for victory, Afghanistan lost to Australia by four runs in their last Super 12 fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. The narrow defeat meant that Afghanistan finished the World Cup with three defeats and two no-results, making them the only team to leave the tournament without a win.

"Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not us nor our supporters were expecting. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches," Nabi said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

"From the last one year, our team's preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance.

Captains with the least runs in this #T20WorldCup



Babar Azam: 14

Mohammad Nabi: 16

Nicholas Pooran: 25

Shakib Al Hasan: 44 pic.twitter.com/sJBbliH3p6 November 4, 2022

"Therefore, with due respect, effectively immediately I announce to STEP DOWN as a CAPTAIN & will continue to play for my country when the management & team need me. I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who support us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us. Long live Afghanistan," he added.

The 37-year-old Nabi took over as captain before the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE after Rashid Khan's own resignation. Nabi had previously also been named captain in 2010, replacing Nawroz Mangal.