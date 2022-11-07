T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards SPECIAL message to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam goes VIRAL, check HERE

The Netherlands cricket team did Pakistan a huge favour of Sunday (November 6) when they managed to stun the much-fancied South Africa cricket team in their final Super 12 match to help Babar Azam’s side qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals. The stunning 13-run win for the Dutch ensured that Pakistan managed to finish second in the Super 12 Group 2, thanks to their five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the next match.

While Pakistan fans were praying for a Dutch win to keep their hopes alive on Sunday, the Scott Edwards-led side needed them to beat Bangladesh in order to finish fourth in the Group 2 and automatically qualify for next edition of T20 World Cup in 2024.

So, as Babar Azam made entry into ground, a Netherlands player told him: “Hey, make sure you win, then we finish fourth.” Shoaib Akhtar shared the video of the incident with the caption: “They got us into the semifinals. We ensured their entry into next T20 World Cup.”

What a beautiful moment between the captains of Netherlands & Pakistan.

They got us into the semifinals. We ensured their entry into next T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/FC13lteSwN — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 6, 2022

Pakistan captain Babar Azam called cricket a funny game while also appreciating members of his team, calling it a team game after the victory over Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval. The right-hander also talked about the wicket the game was played on and mentioned that the pitch was not easy to bat on as it was a bit two-paced.

“It’s a team game. Cricket is a funny game. Appreciate my team and the way they played all matches. Pitch wasn’t easy to bat on. Little bit two-paced. While talking about the game, he mentioned his plan to stitch a long partnership with Mohammad Rizwan that did not go according to his liking. Me and Rizwan decided to go long, but unfortunately didn’t work out. Haris showed aggression, good to see him play. Looking forward to the semifinals. All of us are excited to play,” said Babar after the match on Sunday.

(with ANI inputs)