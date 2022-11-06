Babar Azam-led Pakistan stunned the whole cricketing world when they qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals on Sunday (November 6) as South Africa lost their clash against Netherlands by 13 runs at the Adelaide Oval and Pakistan stunned Bangladesh in a rain-hit encounter. Not only did South Africa lose, but they slipped below Pakistan with their NRR. The win meant India qualified for the semifinal from Group 2. Pakistan didn’t need a second invitation as they thumped Bangladesh by five wickets in the second game of the day on Sunday to storm into the last four stage. (WATCH: 'Criticism...', Shaheen Afridi SLAMS former Pakistan cricketers after PAK qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals)

Fans from both sides of the border along with other cricket fans are now praying for an India vs Pakistan final in the T20 World Cup 2022 final on November 13 at the MCG. (Pakistan's Road to T20 WC SEMIFINALS: How PAK defeated bad luck, upsets to pull off a miracle and qualified for semis)

Checkout the reactions here...

Get ready for India vs Pakistan final on 14 at MCG .#NedvSA #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/K0ynTbC5oO — Manthan Sawant (@ManthanSawant16) November 6, 2022

India vs Pakistan T20 WC final on the cards?#T20WC2022 pic.twitter.com/MbNFk7dEwA — Varun (@yo_soy_varun) November 6, 2022

We might actually have a India vs Pakistan final pic.twitter.com/ihzn1NWOmj November 6, 2022

Hello, @IrfanPathan bhai. Let's have another Sunday to remember with an India vs Pakistan final#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/F4O1O4Bq59 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 6, 2022

India vs Pakistan on 23-Oct-2022 pic.twitter.com/CLXuTK5d85 — Suresh (@sureshkrd) November 6, 2022

RT if you are manifesting India vs Pakistan in the inals pic.twitter.com/NM9wKlRUpp — Google India (@GoogleIndia) November 6, 2022

ICC carefully writing script of T20 World Cup for India vs Pakistan final pic.twitter.com/o4S6Pgqog1 November 6, 2022

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 final possible?

Yes, it is possible if India beat England in their semi-finals clash and Pakistan beat New Zealand in their semi-finals clash of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan's first win over India in an ICC event came in 2021 when they thrashed Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue by 10 wickets in Dubai (T20 World World Cup 2021). However, if the match does happen, it will be a repeat of inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup final which MS Dhoni's side won by 5 runs in Durban. This year, India vs Pakistan was another blockbuster clash. In front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23, former India captain Virat Kohli smashed a brilliant 82 not out to set up an India win when all seemed loss.