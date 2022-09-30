T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule: Venues, Fixtures, India vs Pakistan, Live Streaming, TV Timings in IST

In just a couple of weeks’ time, the top cricketing nations of the world will face off against each other for the title of T20I world champions as the T20 World Cup 2022 gets underway in Australia. Hosts Australia will defend their title that they won for the first time in 2021 after defeating New Zealand in the final in Dubai.

Rohit Sharma’s side will begin their campaign with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23. The tournament gets under way with Sri Lanka facing Namibia on October 16. It runs for nearly a month with the final scheduled for November 13.

16 teams. 16 days to go!



Here’s the full fixtures list of the T20 World Cup 2022

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Round 1

October 16

Sri Lanka vs Namibia — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 3 — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 17

West Indies vs Scotland — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 4 — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 18

Namibia vs Qualifier 3 — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 2 — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 19

Scotland vs Qualifier 4 — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

West Indies vs Qualifier 1 — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 20

Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 3 — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Namibia vs Qualifier 2 — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 21

West Indies vs Qualifier 4 — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Scotland vs Qualifier 1 — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12

October 22

New Zealand vs Australia — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

England vs Afghanistan — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 23

Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

India vs Pakistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 24

Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

South Africa vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 25

Australia vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 26

England vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

New Zealand vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 27

South Africa vs Bangladesh — 8:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pakistan vs Group B Winner — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 28

Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

England vs Australia — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 29

New Zealand vs Group A Winner — 9:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 30

Bangladesh vs Group B Winner — 8:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 31

Australia vs Group B Runner-up — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

November 1

Afghanistan vs Group A Winner — 9:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

England vs New Zealand — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

November 2

Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 3

Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 4

New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 5

England vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 6

South Africa vs Group A Runner-up — 5:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-finals

November 9

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 1: TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 10

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2: TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final

November 13

TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Where to watch LIVE streaming

These matches will be telecast on Star Sports network, DD sports, Disney+ Hotstar website and app.