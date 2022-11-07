T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinals: India vs England, Pakistan vs New Zealand, Live Streaming, TV Timings, Venue, all you need to know

After more than two weeks of intense battles, upsets and stunning wins, the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinalists are finally revealed. India, Pakistan, New Zealand and England are the last four teams standing and will battle for the bid to the reach the November 13 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The last day of the Super 12 Group 2 games began with a stunning 13-run upset of South Africa by Netherlands which threw the group wide open. The result meant that Rohit Sharma’s Team India automatically qualified for the semis even before playing their last Super 12 match against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan and Bangladesh battled for the ‘winner take all’ second semis slot. Babar Azam’s Pakistan came out on top with a five-wicket win in Adelaide. But India thrashed Zimbabwe to top Group 2 in the final game of the day.

As a result, India will now face Jos Buttler-led England in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10) while Pakistan will face Kane Williamson’s New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday (November 9).

Semifinal 1: New Zealand vs Pakistan – Wednesday (November 9), 130pm – Sydney Cricket Ground

Semifinal 2: India vs England – Thursday (November 10), 130pm – Adelaide Oval

Final: Sunday (November 13) – Melbourne Cricket Ground

When will the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals take place?

The T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal 1 will take place between NZ and Pakistan on Wednesday (November 9) and Semifinal 2 will be between India and England on Thursday (November 10).

Where will the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals take place?

The T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal 1 will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground while the semifinal 2 will take on Adelaide Oval.

Where can I watch T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals LIVE in India?

The ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals will be LIVE on Star Sports Network from 130pm onwards on November 9 and 10.

How can I watch Live Streaming of T20 World Cup 2022 in India?

The ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals will be available on live stream on Disney+ website and app.