T20 World Cup 2022: THIS Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer to replace Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius in South Africa squad

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) National Selection Committee has on Wednesday (October 12) named Marco Jansen in the 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The 22-year-old bowler replaces the injured Dwaine Pretorius after he was ruled out due to a fracture sustained to his left thumb during the recent T20 International series against India.

Jansen was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction earlier this year for Rs 4.2 crores. Jansen played in 10 matches in IPL 2022 and managed to pick up 9 wickets including a best of 3/25.

SQUAD UPDATE _



Marco Jansen has been included in the #Proteas 15-man #T20WorldCup squad. He replaces the injured Dwaine Pretorius.



Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen amongst the travelling reserves.#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/zbAyA8zZtc — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 12, 2022

Titans paceman Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen amongst the travelling reserves. Jansen replaces Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Pretorius, who fractured his thumb in the T20 series against India last month. Pretorius joined MS Dhoni’s CSK team for Rs 50 lakh in the IPL 2022 season.

South Africa squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams

South Africa Itinerary in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Warm-up matches

17 October – New Zealand v South Africa – Allan Border Field, Brisbane

19 October – Bangladesh v South Africa – Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Group Stage matches

24 October – South Africa vs Qualifier B1 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

27 October – South Africa vs Bangladesh – SCG, Sydney

30 October – India vs South Africa – Perth Stadium, Perth

03 November – Pakistan vs South Africa – SCG, Sydney

06 November – South Africa vs Qualifier A2 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide