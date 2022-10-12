NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2022

T20 World Cup 2022: THIS Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer to replace Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius in South Africa squad

Marco Jansen was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction earlier this year for Rs 4.2 crores.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

T20 World Cup 2022: THIS Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer to replace Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius in South Africa squad

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) National Selection Committee has on Wednesday (October 12) named Marco Jansen in the 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The 22-year-old bowler replaces the injured Dwaine Pretorius after he was ruled out due to a fracture sustained to his left thumb during the recent T20 International series against India. 

Jansen was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction earlier this year for Rs 4.2 crores. Jansen played in 10 matches in IPL 2022 and managed to pick up 9 wickets including a best of 3/25.

Titans paceman Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen amongst the travelling reserves. Jansen replaces Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Pretorius, who fractured his thumb in the T20 series against India last month. Pretorius joined MS Dhoni’s CSK team for Rs 50 lakh in the IPL 2022 season.

South Africa squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams

South Africa Itinerary in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Warm-up matches

17 October – New Zealand v South Africa – Allan Border Field, Brisbane 

19 October – Bangladesh v South Africa – Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Group Stage matches

24 October – South Africa vs Qualifier B1 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart 

27 October – South Africa vs Bangladesh – SCG, Sydney 

30 October – India vs South Africa – Perth Stadium, Perth 

03 November – Pakistan vs South Africa – SCG, Sydney 

06 November – South Africa vs Qualifier A2 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide   

Live Tv

T20 World Cup 2022Marco JansenDwaine PretoriusSunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsSRHCSKIPLSouth Africa cricket team

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022