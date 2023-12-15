T20 World Cup 2024: India Vs Pakistan Match To Be Played In New York, Says Report

The next edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is still close to six months away but the schedule should be out very soon as the world governing body is about to sign on the final fixtures. Archrivals India and Pakistan are set to meet for the first time on American soil in an international cricket match. Both the teams have been grouped together and will play the first-round clash in New York, says a report in The Guardian.

In New York, says the report, around 7 lakh Indians and 1 lakh Pakistanis live as per the census data and that is why the venue has been picked for the biggest battle of the tournament which involves two cricket-mad countries. The stadium in New York will be ready with a capacity of 34,000 people in Eisenhower Park on Long Island.

The tournament is being co-hosted by Caribbean nations and America. There are twenty countries taking part in the World Cup. Half of them will play their opening group stage games in USA and half in the West Indies.

ICC's inspection team has visited all the venues and have seen no reason why they cannot host the World Cup games. However, there is need for expansion at some of these grounds.

In USA, the other two stadiums will be Central Broward Park in Florida, Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago. Earlier, Dominica was also going to host matches but it pulled out as venue earlier in December.

In T20 World Cup 2022, India and Pakistan clash had taken place at iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and the Men in Blue had won the cliffhanger thanks to a brilliant innings by Virat Kohli.

To ensure the Indian fans do not watch the match in odd hours or their sleep because of the game, the India vs Pakistan clash is expected to be a day game. There is a time difference of 10-and-a-half hour between New York and New Delhi. That means if the game starts at 7 pm in New York, it will be 5.30 am in India. This is why the game could be scheduled in day time in New York, so that it is evening time in India and the fans can enjoy the match.