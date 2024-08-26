India will begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against New Zealand on October 4 in Dubai followed by a clash against Pakistan on October at the same venue. Later on, Harmanpreet Kaur and co will face Sri Lanka and Australia on October 9 and 13, respectively. The upcoming Women's edition of the T20 World Cup was set to take place in Bangladesh but it has been moved to the United Arab Emirates.

In the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup, held in South Africa, India faced a narrow defeat by five runs in the first semifinal against Australia.

India began their campaign with a strong performance, defeating Pakistan by seven wickets in their opening match. They followed this with a six-wicket victory over the 2016 champions, West Indies. Although India suffered an 11-run loss to England in their third match, they quickly rebounded, securing a win against Ireland in the final group stage match, which earned them a spot in the semifinals.

India's best showing in the Women's T20 World Cup came in the 2020 edition, held in Australia. In that tournament, India won all four of their group matches to reach the final for the first time. However, they finished as runners-up after being defeated by Meg Lanning's Australian team by 85 runs in the final, which took place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8, 2020.