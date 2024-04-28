The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday (April 28) announced that Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie have joined the men's cricket team as head coaches for different formats. Kirsten who guided India to 2011 World Cup glory will take care of Men in Green's white-ball side while Gillespie is now the head coach of the Test team. Azhar Mahmood, who recently led the team as interim head coach in the T20I series against New Zealand, will now take on the role of assistant coach across all formats. Mohsin Khan, the PCB chief, expressed his enthusiasm for these appointments, stating his hope that these two seasoned cricketers will contribute significantly to the advancement of Pakistan cricket.

"Jason's coaching career has been marked by success both at the domestic and international levels, with a focus on player development and achieving excellence in team performance. Gary's coaching career has been marked by his ability to instill a winning mentality, develop young talent, and achieve success at the highest levels of the game, making him one of the most respected and sought-after coaches in cricket," said Mohsin.

"In this background, I have every confidence that their expertise will guide our players to reach new heights, aligning with their inherent talent and the expectations of our passionate fans. These high-quality appointments also present a remarkable opportunity for our players to glean insights from these seasoned professionals, refining their skills and fortifying their cricketing acumen."

This means that Kirsten will lead the team of Pakistan as head coach in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 as well.