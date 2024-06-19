T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Survive USA Scare With 18-Run Win

In a gripping start to the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa edged past the United States by 18 runs in a thrilling contest held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. The victory not only earned South Africa two crucial points but also positioned them strongly in Group 2 as the race to the semifinals heats up.

South Africa’s Explosive Start

After winning the toss and electing to bat, South Africa showcased their batting prowess from the get-go. Quinton de Kock led the charge with a scintillating half-century, scoring 65 off just 36 balls. His innings was peppered with powerful shots and impeccable timing, setting the tone for South Africa's innings.

Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram contributed significantly, adding 45 and 38 runs respectively, guiding the Proteas to a formidable total of 194 for 4 in their 20 overs. The American bowlers struggled to contain the South African batsmen, with only Ali Khan managing to keep a semblance of control, finishing with figures of 2 for 32.

USA’s Spirited Chase

Facing a daunting target of 195, the USA's response was valiant but ultimately fell short. Steven Taylor gave the Americans a solid start with a quickfire 30 off 18 balls, but regular wickets hampered their momentum. By the halfway mark, the USA found themselves at a precarious 85 for 5.

It was then that Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh turned the match on its head with a spectacular sixth-wicket partnership. Gous, who remained unbeaten on 80, displayed a masterclass in power hitting and shot placement, while Singh's 38 off 24 balls provided crucial support. Their partnership of 91 runs brought the USA within touching distance of a historic victory.

Rabada’s Match-Winning Spell

As the match entered its final phase, the tension was palpable. The 18th over, bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi, saw the USA plunder 22 runs, swinging the match back in their favour. However, Kagiso Rabada, demonstrating why he is one of the most feared bowlers in world cricket, delivered a game-changing over.

Rabada dismissed Harmeet Singh with a cunning low full toss and conceded only two runs in the penultimate over, leaving the USA needing 20 runs off the final over. Anrich Nortje, tasked with bowling the last over, held his nerve and restricted the USA to 176 for 6, sealing an 18-run victory for South Africa.