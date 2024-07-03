T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli Video Calls Anushka Sharma During Hurricane Beryl, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In the midst of the chaos and uncertainty brought by Hurricane Beryl, a heartwarming story emerged from Barbados. Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, stranded with his teammates after their triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 victory, braved the ferocious storm to share a touching moment with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. This act of love and connection resonated deeply with fans worldwide, showcasing the personal side of a celebrated sports figure.

The Storm's Impact on Team India



Following their historic win against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, the Indian cricket team found themselves unable to return home immediately due to Hurricane Beryl's destructive path. The airports were closed, and the team remained confined to their hotel, facing the tempestuous weather. Amidst the high winds and turbulent waves, Virat Kohli's decision to video call Anushka Sharma highlighted the couple's enduring bond.



A Moment Captured in the Eye of the Storm



The video, which quickly went viral on social media, shows Kohli standing on the hotel balcony, with the storm raging behind him. Despite the dangerous conditions, he made a point to connect with Anushka, giving her a firsthand view of the hurricane's intensity. This gesture not only showcased his affection for his wife but also provided a glimpse into the personal sacrifices and emotional strength required by athletes away from home.



Anushka Sharma's Heartfelt Response



Anushka Sharma, known for her candid and supportive nature, responded to Kohli's call with equal warmth and love. The actress later shared a post on Instagram, expressing her admiration and gratitude for her husband. In her post, she wrote, "None of this would remotely be possible without you, my love. You keep me humble, grounded, and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn't be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it's mine. Thank you and I love you for being you." Her message, accompanied by a red heart emoji and an infinity symbol, captured the depth of their relationship.



Kohli's Dedication to Family



Virat Kohli has always been vocal about the importance of family in his life. Following the T20 World Cup win, he dedicated the victory to Anushka and their children, Vamika and Akaay. This public display of affection is not new to fans who have followed the couple's journey since their marriage on December 11, 2017. Kohli's frequent mentions of Anushka in interviews and social media posts highlight how integral she is to his personal and professional life.



A Hero's Welcome Delayed



While Team India awaited their delayed departure from Barbados, the anticipation among fans in India grew. The team's chartered flight, initially scheduled to leave on Tuesday evening, faced multiple delays due to the storm. The players, coaches, support staff, and BCCI officials had to wait patiently for the situation to stabilize. Despite these challenges, the team's spirits remained high, buoyed by their recent victory and the support from their families and fans.



The Broader Impact of Hurricane Beryl



Hurricane Beryl's impact extended beyond delaying the Indian cricket team's return. The storm caused widespread damage in Barbados and surrounding areas, prompting emergency responses and efforts to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. The resilience displayed by Kohli and his teammates in the face of nature's fury mirrored the determination they showed on the cricket field, further endearing them to their supporters.