'Wo Virat Kohli Ki Tarah Uchhal Kud Nahi Karta:' Former India Captain Takes A Swipe At Star, Praises Rohit Sharma

Team India are up and running cruising towards the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy with a defeat-less run in the tournament so far. Next up, India face England in the semifinal of the World Cup in West Indies. Rohit Sharma has impressed everyone with a stellar knock of 92 against Australia helping his team post a heavy total. With Men in Blue just two wins away from lifting the title, India's 1983 World Cup winning captain praised the current skipper of the team.

Kapil Dev also took a dig at Kohli for his aggression on the field expressing Rohit might not be aggressive like him but he is more aware about his game.

"Unko pata hai ki meri strength kya hai. Jis player ko apni strength pata chal jati hai na, vo thoda jaldi pick up kar jaate hai. Ab Virat Kohli 150 ya 250kg ka dumble utha sakte hai, iska matlab ye nahi hai ki sarey utha sakte hai. Rohit ko apni cricket ke baare mai bohot knowledge hai, wo within apna khelta hai. Virat ki tarah nahi khleta, uchhal kud nahi karta. Lekin uski apni limitations hai. Us limitation mai usse better koi nahi hai (Rohit is aware of his strengths. He can’t lift 150-250kg weights like Kohli but he knows his cricket. Rohit has very good knowledge about his cricket and he plays within his limitations. He doesn’t play like Kohli and doesn’t keep jumping around. But he knows his limitations and there is no one better than him with those limitations, not even Virat Kohli.)," Kapil said while speaking on ABP News.

Ahead of the second semifinal clash between India and England in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, former England cricketer Paul Collingwood said that he does not see Men in Blue losing this time, unlike the 2022 edition semifinal, pointing out that England will have to do "something extraordinary" to beat them.

It will be a rematch of the semifinal from the 2022 edition of the tournament as a red-hot Team India will meet England in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Guyana on Thursday.

The last time these two nations faced off in a Men's T20 World Cup semi-final was just 19 months ago in Adelaide, when a remarkable opening partnership between Jos Buttler and Alex Hales saw England cruise to 10 wicket win that forced a complete rethink in India's T20 strategy and move away from more established superstars to younger blood, from conservatism to aggression.

This time around, though, India has more batting firepower led by experienced campaigners skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, more attacking options through the middle overs, and more variation in their attack, but the defending champions will take some beating, especially with skipper Jos Buttler and his new opening partner Phil Salt both in blistering form. Also, Indian bowlers are in mighty fine form, especially the pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

Speaking on the Star Sports Press Room, Collingwood said, "India, with their well-rounded squad, stands out particularly for Jasprit Bumrah's current form. He is fit, accurate, fast, and highly skilled. No team seems to have an answer for him. In a 120-ball game, having someone like Bumrah with his pace for 24 balls makes a huge difference. India has looked confident even in tough situations and on difficult pitches in America. Their batters, like Rohit Sharma who played a magnificent innings against Australia, seem to be back in form. Honestly, I cannot see India losing this time. England will need something extraordinary to beat them."

Collingwood said that England has a knack of upping their game during knockout stages and playing without fear or pressure. He said that England is still aggressive and with skipper Jos Buttler in great form and confidence, they are capable of achieving great things.

"Having a captain in such good form, with a positive attitude in the dressing room, makes a big difference. It creates a calmer atmosphere. The match-up will be magnificent, with both sides adopting an ultra-aggressive approach. The surface in Guyana will be crucial. On a flat pitch, England has the upper hand with their ability to overpower teams. However, a slow, turning pitch would favour India," he concluded.

In the game against Australia during Super Eights, Rohit's 92 helped India put up 205/5 on the board and restricted Australia to 181/7 in their 20 overs despite Travis Head's counter-attacking 76 in 43 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. After Bangladesh's loss to Afghanistan, Australia was eliminated from the tournament, getting just one win and facing two losses in Super Eights, including one to Afghanistan.

England is just two games away from making history and becoming the first men's team to retain a T20 World Cup, as per ICC. On the other hand, India has not won this tournament since its inception back in 2007, and is searching for its first World Cup win in any format since 2011's 50-over tournament. India's last ICC trophy was in 2013, when they captured the ICC Champions Trophy in England.