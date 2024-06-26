Who Will Qualify For World Cup Finale If Rain Plays Spoilsport In Semifinal Between India And England?

T20 World Cup 2024 champions will be from these four teams - India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan. All four sides have had a stellar campaign so far. India and South Africa have not lost a single game whereas the other two have blown hot and cold throughout the tournament somehow heroically making it to the semifinals. First semi-final of the World Cup will be played between Afghanistan and South Africa followed up by India vs England.

Team India will be looking for revenge from the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal where England outclassed them with a win by 10 wickets on their way to lifting the title. However, the weather gods in Guyana can have a different plan for England. Good news for Indian cricket fans is that if the match is called off in Guyana, Rohit Sharma and co will automatically reach the finals. (Pandya’s Injury Scare: Hardik’s Angry Reaction To Pant's Throw In T20 WC Match Against Australia Goes Viral - WATCH)

Why India will qualify for final if rain plays spoilsport?

It is because India have won all of their games in Super 8 against Australia, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. (ICC T20 World Cup: Rain Threatens Washout In India vs England Semi-Final Match)

Currently, India is in red-hot form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Blue are still unbeaten in the marquee event. Rohit Sharma's side is coming into this match after beating Australia by 27 runs. The Men in Blue have won every game they have been able to compete in, with the only dropped points coming from the abandoned fixture against Canada at a rain-soaked Lauderhill in Florida.

Meanwhile, Team England also reached Guyana for the semi-final. England cricket posted a tweet as the team boarded the aircraft for Georgetown with the message "Definitely England in the semi-finals."

The last time India and England faced off in a Men's T20 World Cup semi-final was just 19 months ago in Adelaide when a remarkable opening partnership between Jos Buttler and Alex Hales saw England cruise to 10 wicket win that forced a complete rethink in India's T20 strategy and move away from more established superstars to younger blood, from conservatism to aggression.

Meanwhile, India has not won the T20 World Cup 2024 since its formation back in 2007, and is searching for its first World Cup win in any format since 2011's 50-over tournament. The Men in Blue's last ICC trophy was in 2013 when they captured the ICC Champions Trophy in England.