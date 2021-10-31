T20 World Cup: India vs New Zealand live streaming, when and where to watch

DUBAI: India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in the Super 12 stages of the World Cup in a do-or-die match on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides will enter the contest after suffering a loss against Pakistan.

India would be looking to bounce back hard after the hammering they received at the hands of Pakistan in their opening match. A crucial half-century from Virat Kohli and a vital hand from Rishabh Pant helped India post a respectable 151/7 after they were reduced to 31/3 inside the powerplay.

A better fight was expected in the bowling department. However, they didn't manage to take a single wicket as Pakistan chased down the target with 13 balls to spare.

The top order will need to step up big time. It's a crucial match for both India and NZ as Pakistan are on the verge of qualifying for the semis with three wins in three.

Currently placed fifth in a group of six teams, India now needs to win the rest of their matches starting from the one against New Zealand, a task which is easier said than done.

Across all matches in the men`s T20 World Cups, India and New Zealand have met twice with the Blackcaps winning both times, in 2007 and 2016. The only common factor between both teams is they are yet to open their accounts in the tournament after losing to Pakistan in their first match.

India will need to be cautious of New Zealand`s new-ball pair of Tim Southee and Trent Boult. Southee has got the better of Kohli, dismissing him 10 times in international cricket.

With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul`s struggles against left-arm pace apparent, it makes Boult a danger bowler for India. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be looking at their batting order to post a strong total after faltering in the match against Pakistan.

It will be a department which India will be looking to target if their bowlers, especially Bhuvneshwar Kumar, are on the money from the word go.

In short, India have to be at their very best against the Kiwi challenge on Sunday and maintain their ability to recover from a setback.

Here's how, when and where you can watch India vs New Zealand match in Dubai

The match between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Venue for India vs New Zealand match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will India vs New Zealand match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse www.zeenews.india.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Chahar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson and Todd Astle.