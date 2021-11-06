T20 World Cup: Interesting to see what happens in NZ-Afghanistan match, says Virat Kohli after win over Scotland

Dubai: India skipper Virat Kohli said the side is "striving" to replicate the dominating performances again in the ongoing T20 World Cup after Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball before KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma firing knocks helped India defeat Scotland by eight wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

"A dominating performance, something that we were striving to do again. Now it will be interesting to see what happens on 7th (November). Don`t want to say a lot about today`s performance, we know what we can do," said Kohli after the win.

"Also tells you how important the toss can be at this venue. We wanted to get them under 110-120 max, that was the mindset we went in with. The bowlers were excellent, and then KL and Rohit did really well," he added.

India needed to chase 86 runs in 7.1 overs to better their net-run rate from Afghanistan but the Kohli-led side did the needful in 6.3 overs.

The final stretch in Group 2 Which team will join Pakistan in the semis? #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OjGNclhpDI — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2021

"We spoke about the 8-10 over bracket before the start, didn`t want to really go too hard because if you lose wickets, then an extra 20 balls could cost. We thought that if they play naturally, runs will come quickly," said Kohli.

Chasing 86, India got off to a firing start as the openers registered the fastest team fifty of the ongoing tournament.

The Indian skipper pointed out that the players were playing with great intensity in warm-up games.

"If you look at our practice games, we have been actually batting like this only. Just a couple of aberrations happened, where we just couldn`t got those two successive good overs," said Kohli.

"Teams bowled well too, and created pressure on us. But we were just two overs of good batting. Jadeja bowled really well, also Shami was quite good. My family is here - that is enough (birthday) celebration for me," he signed off.

With this win, India moved to the third spot with four points in Group 2.