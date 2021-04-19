T20 World Cup: South Africa’s AB de Villiers to discuss return with coach Mark Boucher

South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers said he is open to a return to international cricket at this year’s T20 World Cup in India and will discuss his future with national coach Mark Boucher during the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 37-year-old retired from international cricket in 2018 but said in April last year he would consider a comeback at the T20 World Cup if it was delayed by a year to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re lined up to have a chat sometime during the IPL. But yes, we’ve been talking about it already,” De Villiers told reporters after scoring 76 for Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sunday’s 38-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 clash.

“Last year, he (Boucher) asked me if I would be interested. I said, ‘absolutely’. And come the end of the IPL, we`ll have a look at where we’re at with regards to my form and my fitness.

“Also, the situation with his team – he’s got to look at his guys who have been performing well ... If there’s no space for me so be it. If I can slot in there, it’ll be fantastic if all those things fall in place.”

De Villiers has played 78 T20 games for South Africa scoring 1,672 runs at an average of 26.12 and strike rate of 135.16.

De Villiers is on a different level, South Africa you need this man: Yohan Blake

A cricket enthusiast, Jamaica’s star sprinter Yohan Blake wants AB de Villiers to come out of international retirement and represent the South African national team in its upcoming assignments, including the T20 World Cup.

"Wow de Villiers is on a different level. South Africa come on you need this man," Blake tweeted after the versatile South African's breathtaking innings in the IPL in Chennai on Sunday.

