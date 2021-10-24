हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli enjoys scoring against Pakistan, says childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

"We have a very capable and experienced team that can handle pressure. Virat Kohli always likes challenges and enjoys playing and scoring against Pakistan. In the T20 world cup, it`s has been a record so far that Pakistan has not been able to dismiss him," his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma said.

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli enjoys scoring against Pakistan, says childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli`s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Sunday said that Team India is an experienced and capable team that can handle any pressure.

The Sunday evening will see the Dubai International Stadium house one of the most sought and mouth-watering fixtures in cricketing history as team India lock horns with arch-nemesis Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

"We have a very capable and experienced team that can handle pressure. Virat always likes challenges and enjoys playing and scoring against Pakistan. In the T20 world cup, it`s has been a record so far that Pakistan has not been able to dismiss him," Rajkumar Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad also shared his views regarding the high-octane encounter between India and Pakistan.

"Who will win and lose in today`s game, it is difficult to say but according to the current team, India will win today`s match. Indian players have been defeating Pakistan in most of the matches even before this," said Kirti Azad.

"The Indian players have an extra advantage of knowing the Dubai pitch better, as they have just played the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will give them an upper hand in the game," he added.

Cricketer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar`s childhood coach Sanjay Rastogi is also hopeful of India winning their opener against Pakistan. "I am really excited about today`s match and hopeful and Bhuvaneshwar will perform well and lead team India to win," said his coach.

The stakes are at an all-time high with Kohli and Co. looking to continue their dominance against Pakistan in ICC World Cups. Both sides have a strong line-up and it will be about keeping calm and rising to the occasion when they set foot on the pitch on Sunday.

