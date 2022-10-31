T20 World Cup: Wasim Jaffer surprised by inclusion of Deepak Hooda in place of Rishabh Pant in IND vs SA match

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India's loss against South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup raised several eyebrows not only because of the poor display of cricket on the field by the Indian players but also due to team selection. India missed some crucial run-out chances in the match against South Africa while Virat Kohli dropped Aiden Markram at a game-changing moment. While the Indian team did not make any changes in playing 11 in the first two matches, they replaced Axar Patel with Deepak Hooda in the match against South Africa. Rohit Sharma played Hooda only as a middle-order batter and did not utilise him for bowling. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer expressed his surprise at Rohit Sharma's decision saying that if India wanted Hooda only as a batter, then the team could have gone for Rishabh Pant as it could have given India a better and more experienced batting option.

According to reports, Jaffer said that if Hooda was not going to bowl, then Rishabh Pant would’ve been a better choice. Jaffer said that Pant had played and performed in Australian conditions while Deepak Hooda has not played in Australia. "If India was not going to use him as a spinner, then it would have made sense to play Rishabh Pant," said Jaffer.

Jaffer also said that since KL Rahul is out of form and is affecting India's top order, Pant should be given the opportunity to open the batting for India. He said that Rahul should be rested for a while. KL Rahul has failed to score in double digits in all three matches India played in the tournament so far. Jaffer also said that India can bring in Axar Patel in place of Deepak Hooda and Pant can open with Rohit Sharma.

India lost to South Africa yesterday as its batters failed to score big except for Surya Kumar Yadav who smashed 68 off 40 balls to help India reach 133 for 9 in 20 overs. India's defence of a below-par total of 133 for 9 was always going to be a challenge. Arshdeep Singh did bowl another dream first spell but Aiden Markram (52 off 41 balls) and David Miller (59 not out off 46 balls), one of the best T20 finishers in the game, ensuring the target was achieved in 19.4 overs.