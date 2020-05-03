Taipei T10 League 2020: FCC Formosans beat ICCT Smashers by 11 runs

FCC Formosans continued their winning momentum to thrash ICCT Smashers by 11 runs in their third and final clash of Group B at Taiwan's first-of-its-kind, Taipei T10 League 2020 at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District on Sunday.

FCC Formosans won the toss and opted to bat first.

Opener Anthony Lio (51 off 28 balls) smashed a quick-fire half-century while Arun Parappagoudar well-supported him with a 42-run knock to help their side post a score of 105 runs in their stipulated 10 overs.

Dirvesh Jain and Shrey Doshi were the only two bowlers from the ICCT Smashers to grab a wicket each.

In reply, ICCT Smashers were restricted to a score of 94 for four, despite some notable contributions by Sandeep Patel (30) and Devang (35).

Pintu Kumar, Anthony Liu, Pranay Dheer Rachaka and Arun Parappagoudar all bagged a wicket each for FCC Formosans.

FCC Formosans are now leading the Group B with six points after winning all their three matches.They won the first clash against Chiayi Swingers by six wickets.

In the second clash of the day, ICCT Smashers also suffered a narrow two-run defeat at the hands of Chiayi Swingers at the same venue.

Opting to bat first, Swingers posted a target of 100 runs for ICCT Smashers, thanks to Vishwajit S Tawar 34-ball 69 runs.

In reply, ICCT Smashers were restricted to a score of 97 for three in their stipulated 10 overs despite unbeaten 30-ball 56 by opener Rajesh Mehra and 16-ball 23 by his opening partner Devang Shah.

ICCT Smashers have now lost all the three group matches and are out of the contention of making it to the semi-final of the tournament, which will be played on May 17.