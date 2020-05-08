Taipei T10 League 2020, Qualifier 1: ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers, best Dream11 team prediction

ICCT Smashers are all set to lock horns with Chiayi Swingers in the first qualifier of Taiwan's first-of-its-kind, Taipei T0 League at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District on Friday.

The two sides met each other last week on May 3 when Chiayi Swingers pulled off a narrow two-run victory over ICCT Smashers when Pruthvi More finished with brilliant figures of one for nine in the last over.

Heading into the clash, ICCT Smashers will be keen to take revenge from Swingers, while the opponents will look to replicate a similar performance as they showed in the last match between the two sides.

ICCT Smashers have lost all of their three group stage clashes against PCCT United, Formosans and Swingers.

Chiayi, on the other hand, have just one win from their three matches against ICCT, Formosans and PCCT United.

Both sides are slated to play in two qualifiers on Saturday. Formosans and Taiwan Dragons have already made it to the semi-finals, while the qualifiers are the last opportunity for the remaining eight teams to make it to the last-four.

ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers, Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper: Vinit Chattrani

Batsmen: Dirvesh Jain, Devesh Barshilia, Rajesh Mehta

All-rounders: Sandeep Patel, Devang Shah, Sandeep Patel, Vishwajit S Tawar

Bowlers: Pruthvi More,Deepak Mishra, Shrey Doshi

Probable XIs:

ICCT Smashers: Vinit Chattrani (wk), Rajesh Mehta, Sandeep Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Nirav Shah (C), Devang Shah, Shrey Doshi, Mohit Gaur, Dirvesh Jain, Arya Shah, Manoj Lodha.

Game Swingers: Vishwajit S Tawar, Pruthvi More, Saurabh Hajari (C), Sidhesh Pilankar, Devesh Barshilia, Nitish Nair, Swaraj Shevagan, Rajsingh Chandan (WK), Yogesh Rajput, Deepak Mishra, Prashant Lokhande.

The full squads are as follows:

Chiayi Swingers: Saurabh Hajari (C), Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Devesh Barshilia, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Rajsingh Chandan, Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevagan, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput.

ICCT Smashers: Nirav Shah (C), Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

The live streaming of the match will take place on Sports Tiger App at 09:00 a.m.