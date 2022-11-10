IND vs ENG: Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan with a HILARIOUS appeal to UK PM Rishi Sunak

Team India play England in the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 clash at Adelaide Oval on November 10. Ahead of the match, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer took a dig at Ex England captain Michael Vaughan by bringing in the new-appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. After the toss took place in the India vs England match, Jos Buttler announced that Mark Wood had been ruled out of the semi-final match due to an injury. Vaughan then wrote on his Twitter that India are now favourites to win the match. Jaffer took a swipe at Vaughan for this tweet.

Jaffer tweeted: "Hi @RishiSunak! Kindly request you to put a mobile signal jammer in Yorkshire for next few hours. I'm sure it'll be seen as a goodwill gesture towards India. Thanks." Vaughan had written: "Huge blow for England .. Wood not fit .. !! India are now favourites."

Check out Jaffer and Vaughan's exchange below:

Hi @RishiSunak! Kindly request you to put a mobile signal jammer in Yorkshire for next few hours. I'm sure it'll be seen as a goodwill gesture towards India. Thanks ___ #INDvENG #T20WorldCup https://t.co/pxohSGNKHT — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 10, 2022

A win for India will take them into final where Babar Azam's Pakistan await them at the MCG for a clash at MCG on November 13 (Sunday). Rohit Sharma lost the toss and England asked them to bat first on used wicket at Adelaide. KL Rahul fell early for just 5 off 5 balls, failing in yet another big clash of the T20 World Cup. Onus will be on in-form Virat Kohli and Surykumar Yadav to take India to a good total. In the same way, captain Rohit Sharma too will be under pressure to score big as he has been out of form in this World Cup. Indian bowlers will also need to step up to ensure they defend whatever total India put on the board.