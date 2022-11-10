topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IND VS ENG

IND vs ENG: Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan with a HILARIOUS appeal to UK PM Rishi Sunak

IND vs ENG: Wasim Jaffer trolled Michael Vaughan after England lost the toss and announced that Mark Wood won't feature in playing 11. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs ENG: Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan with a HILARIOUS appeal to UK PM Rishi Sunak

Team India play England in the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 clash at Adelaide Oval on November 10. Ahead of the match, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer took a dig at Ex England captain Michael Vaughan by bringing in the new-appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. After the toss took place in the India vs England match, Jos Buttler announced that Mark Wood had been ruled out of the semi-final match due to an injury. Vaughan then wrote on his Twitter that India are now favourites to win the match. Jaffer took a swipe at Vaughan for this tweet. 

Also Read: LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Semi-final Cricket Live Score

Jaffer tweeted: "Hi @RishiSunak! Kindly request you to put a mobile signal jammer in Yorkshire for next few hours. I'm sure it'll be seen as a goodwill gesture towards India. Thanks." Vaughan had written: "Huge blow for England .. Wood not fit .. !! India are now favourites."

Check out Jaffer and Vaughan's exchange below:

A win for India will take them into final where Babar Azam's Pakistan await them at the MCG for a clash at MCG on November 13 (Sunday). Rohit Sharma lost the toss and England asked them to bat first on used wicket at Adelaide. KL Rahul fell early for just 5 off 5 balls, failing in yet another big clash of the T20 World Cup. Onus will be on in-form Virat Kohli and Surykumar Yadav to take India to a good total. In the same way, captain Rohit Sharma too will be under pressure to score big as he has been out of form in this World Cup. Indian bowlers will also need to step up to ensure they defend whatever total India put on the board. 

Live Tv

Ind vs EngT20 World Cup 2022 semi-finalWasim JafferWasim Jaffer trolls Michael VaughanUK PM Rishi Sunakindian cricket teamIndia vs EnglandJos ButtlerRohit Sharma

Trending news

DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA : Historical analysis on the word Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674