'Tea Time: 50 Not out': How Sachin Tendulkar Is Celebrating His 50th Birthday, Check Pics Here

The God Of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar is enjoying tea on his 50th birthday somewhere close to the nature. The Master Blaster turned 50 years of age on Monday (April 24) and he posted a picture on his social media with a caption saying, "Tea Time: 50 Not out!"

Tendulkar posted two pictures of him having tea near a swimming pool with a view of the ocean. While everyone expected Tendulkar to celebrate his birthday with full energy, the legendary cricketer decided to enjoy his day in a calm place.

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Ten Records Of Master Blaster Unlikely To Be Broken - In Pics

Checkout the post here:

Tea time: 50 Not Out! pic.twitter.com/WzfK88EZcN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2023

On his 50th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar is getting wishes from all around the world as fans are celebrating his birthday as a festival. A couple of days earlier, Mumbai Indians celebrated Sachin's birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony before the IPL game against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Tendulkar and Lara honoured at Sydney Cricket Ground

Tendulkar was honoured at the Sydney Cricket Ground with a set of gates named after him and West Indies great Brian Lara. The gates were unveiled by SCG and Venues NSW Chairman Rod McGeoch AO and CEO Kerrie Mather, as well as Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley. (Watch: Angry Mohammed Siraj Abuses Teammate Mahipal Lomror For Poor Fielding In RCB vs RR Game)

"All visiting cricket players will take to the field through the Lara-Tendulkar Gates, which are situated between the Members Pavilion`s away dressing room and the Noble Bradman Messenger Stand. The Australian cricket team enters the field via the Don Bradman Gates between the Members and Ladies Pavilions, while the Arthur Morris and Alan Davidson Gates front Driver Avenue," the SCG statement read.