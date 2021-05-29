Team India batsman Shubman Gill opens up on his alleged affair with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara - check out

Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill, who has impressed everyone with his exceptional talent, recently opened up on his relationship status during the Q & A session on his official Instagram handle.

Notably, one of his followers asked the Team India opener whether he is single and to everyone’s surprise, Shubman replied that he is very much single and has no plans of getting into a romantic relationship in the near future.

“I have no plans of cloning myself in the near future, either,” Shubman answered.

Interestingly, Shubman Gill has often been linked to Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara. The couple has been quite active on social media and there have been instances when Sara has appreciated Gill for his stunning performances on the cricket field, which has left fans wondering if the two are dating each other.

In January, Gill and Sara shared a post with the same caption on their social media accounts. Both wrote “I spy” with an eye emoji on their posts, sending social media into a frenzy.

However, 21-year-old Shubman has cleared the air with the ‘single’ remark.

Shubman will now be seen in action in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) where India will lock horns with New Zealand in Southampton starting from June 18. Gill is likely to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday (May 28) confirmed that India and New Zealand will be adjudged joint winners of the inaugural WTC if their final clash in Southampton ends in a draw or tie.

According to the playing conditions unveiled by the global body, “a draw or a tie will see both teams crowned as joint winners...”

The ICC has also allocated a Reserve Day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the Final, scheduled to be played from 18 to 22 June, with 23 June set aside as the Reserve Day. “Both of these decisions were made in June 2018, prior to the commencement of the ICC World Test Championship.”