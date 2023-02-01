Team India Cricketers Watch Shah Rukh Khan Blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ Ahead of 3rd T20 vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad

Team India are set to take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A day ahead of the all-important clash, several Indian cricketers headed off to a multiplex in Ahmedabad to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster movie ‘Pathaan’ on Tuesday (January 31).

The likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Mavi and Rahul Tripathi were spotted enjoying the blockbuster movie at the Newfangled Miniplex on Sarkhej Road. Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Mavi share a close relationship with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, having turned out for his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the past.

India will face Mitchell Santner-led Black Caps with the three-match T20I series level at 1-1 currently, with the home side winning the second T20I by six wickets in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, India skipper Hardik Pandya had termed the Ekana pitch a ‘shocker’ after a tense 100-run chase, which was achieved in the penultimate delivery of the match. The curator was blamed for the fiasco and had been sacked.

“We (Hardik and I) had a chat later on, and it was like, whatever we got in future we will go with it. It’s completely fine,” Surya said on the eve of the series-decider at Motera.

“It doesn’t matter what soil you play on. These are the things which aren't in your control. We did what we had in our control, we had to adapt, apply on that ground and move on with the situation. But it was an exciting game.

“Any game, ODI or T20I, low or high scoring, if there's competition in the game, wickets, I don’t think, matter a lot. You go out there, have a challenge, accept it and move on,” Surya added.

In tricky conditions, New Zealand had reduced India to 83/7 and the hosts needed 17 runs from the last two overs, with Surya and Hardik in the middle.

(with PTI inputs)