LIVE Updates | IND VS NZ, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Can New Zealand Beat India in Bilateral Series at Home?

Team India have bounced back in the second game to level the three-match T20I series against the New Zealand at 1-1. On Wednesday (February 1), Hardik Pandya’s side will take on the Black Caps in the final match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the winners of the match will walk away with the series. New Zealand will be hoping to become only the third team to beat India in bilateral T20I series at home after Australia and South Africa.

On a spin-friendly Lucknow track in the second game, India managed to eke out a six-wicket win with only one ball to spare although they were only chasing 100 runs to win. The match also witnessed an unwanted record as both sides failed to hit even a single six throughout the content.

Fans and both the sides will be hoping for a much better track in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium which has traditionally seen plenty of runs from the bat. India didn’t get off to the best of starts in the series at Ranchi, losing the first game by 21 runs as they failed to chase down 177 runs to win.

The major cause of concern for the Indian side will be the form of the openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, who have failed to fire in the T20I series. Gill was the ‘man in form’ with a record of 360 runs in three ODI games against the New Zealand in the series before this one.

India have enjoyed a dominant run in the home season so far, winning both the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka followed by the ODI series win against New Zealand. They will look to sign off with a T20I series win over the Kiwis as well on Wednesday.

