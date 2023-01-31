LIVE Updates | IND VS NZ, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Can New Zealand Beat India in Bilateral Series at Home?
India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India will look to clinch another series win when they take on Black Caps in the deciding game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from IND vs NZ 3rd T20 here.
Team India have bounced back in the second game to level the three-match T20I series against the New Zealand at 1-1. On Wednesday (February 1), Hardik Pandya’s side will take on the Black Caps in the final match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the winners of the match will walk away with the series. New Zealand will be hoping to become only the third team to beat India in bilateral T20I series at home after Australia and South Africa.
On a spin-friendly Lucknow track in the second game, India managed to eke out a six-wicket win with only one ball to spare although they were only chasing 100 runs to win. The match also witnessed an unwanted record as both sides failed to hit even a single six throughout the content.
Fans and both the sides will be hoping for a much better track in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium which has traditionally seen plenty of runs from the bat. India didn’t get off to the best of starts in the series at Ranchi, losing the first game by 21 runs as they failed to chase down 177 runs to win.
The major cause of concern for the Indian side will be the form of the openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, who have failed to fire in the T20I series. Gill was the ‘man in form’ with a record of 360 runs in three ODI games against the New Zealand in the series before this one.
India have enjoyed a dominant run in the home season so far, winning both the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka followed by the ODI series win against New Zealand. They will look to sign off with a T20I series win over the Kiwis as well on Wednesday.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20: India have only lost 2 bilateral series in last 10 years
Team India have won a whopping 47 out of 55 bilateral T20I matches played at home over the last 10 years. They have only lost 2 bilateral series at home in this period - to Australia in 2019 and to South Africa in 2015. Can New Zealand become the third team to beat India in a bilateral series at home?
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Predicted XI
India Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi/Mukesh Kumar/Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Shaw to play?
Prithvi Shaw can play the third and final T20I against New Zealand but that would mean either Ishan Kishan or Shubman Gill will make space. Both batters have been average in the T20I series against New Zealand.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Score: Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Series decider
Suryakumar Yadav Plays Down on Lucknow Pitch Controversy Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I. Batter says the conditions don't matter much for him and Team India.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Score: Team India Release Bowler
Team India have released a bowler from the squad so he can play Ranji Trophy ahead of the India vs New Zealand third and final T20I match.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Score and updates: Lucknow Curator Sacked
Pitch curator of Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has been sacked after a low scoring thriller between India and New Zealand in the second T20I of the series.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Score and Updates: Weather Report
According to weather reports, fans can expect a full game without any rain interruption. The sky will be clear during day and night in Ahmedabad. The chances of rain are 1 percent at night and 2 percent at day time.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Shaw to finally play?
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan both have failed to impress in the 2 games played so far India in the New Zealand. Will coach Dravid and captain Pandya finally give Prithvi Shaw a chance to show his skills in the all important series decider?
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Score: Gambhir on Arshdeep
Former India batter Gautam Gambhir believes that it is important for left-arm fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh to sort out his issue of bowling no-balls. Fingers were pointed at the paceman after he gave away 27 runs in the first T20I against New Zealand.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE: Dream11 Prediction
Keeper – Devon Conway (c)
Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Shubman Gill (vc)
All-rounders – Michael Bracewell, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mitchell Santner
Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE: Pitch report
Average score at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad is 174 for team batting first and 166 for second innings. Overall, the condition are in favour for a T20 match at the venue.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Score and updates
Hardik Pandya-led Team India will eye to win the series against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 1. Kiwis won the first clash of series and India replied with a win in the second match. It all comes down to the third and final T20I match of series now.
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Score: Mukesh Kumar released
Mukesh Kumar, who was part of the India T20I Squad for the series against New Zealand has been quietly released by the team management, as per Insidesport. The pacer is playing a Ranji Trophy match against Jharkhand and has picked up two wickets as well.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Score and Updates: Predicted XI
Will opener Prithvi Shaw finally get a chance to showcase his skills in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand? The first two games he was on the bench and both Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan have failed to impress so far.
India Predicted XI
Shubman Gill/ Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (WK), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal/ Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh
IND vs NZ: U19 Women T20 World Cup champs to be felicitated
Before the third T20 between India and New Zealand, the victorious Indian U19 women team will be felicitated by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday at 630pm IST.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 1).
