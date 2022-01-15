Team India drop to 5th in WTC standings after Cape Town Test loss, road to final gets tougher

India’s seven-wicket loss to South Africa in the series-deciding third Test has cost them a top four spot as Virat Kohli and his men slipped to the fifth position in the World Test Championship standings. India, the runners up of the inaugural edition of the WTC, are currently placed fifth in second cycle with a 49.07 percentage of points won (PCT), which is taken into account rather than the points earned.

India have played nine Tests in the second cycle of WTC, winning four, losing three and drawing two. They have 53 points, the highest among all teams so far. After the second Test India were in fourth position with 55.21 PCT and South Africa were one slot behind with a PCT of 50.

WTC points table: the series left for India are 2 Tests vs Sri Lanka (H), 1 Test vs England (A), 2 Tests vs Bangladesh (A) and 4 Tests vs Australia (H). pic.twitter.com/fcQ4IOvVio — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 14, 2022

But the win in the Newlands Test has helped South Africa (66.66 PCT) rise to the fourth spot. Currently, Sri Lanka leads the standings with a 100 PCT followed by Australia (83.33) and Pakistan (75).

Reigning champions New Zealand, who drew a two-match series with Bangladesh at home earlier this week, are placed sixth with a PCT of 33.33.

Great world player in the making, reminds of Gundappa Viswanath, Ravi Shastri says about Keegan Petersen

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has lavished rich praise on Keegan Petersen, saying the South African batter reminded him of the legendary Gundappa Viswanath. Petersen proved to be a crucial member of the South African team that defeated India 2-1 in the just-concluded Test series.

The batter scored twin fifties in the third Test in Cape Town and was adjudged the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series. “Keegan Peterson (KP). Excellent initials (@KP24). A great world player in the making. My childhood hero Gundappa Vishwanath comes to mind #SAvIND,” Shastri tweeted.

Regarded as one of the best batters during his era, the right-handed Viswanath, who played 91 Tests and 25 ODIs for India, possessed supple wrists which he used to great effect in playing square cuts. The 28-year-old Petersen is also equally wristy.

Shastri also said ‘KP’ was a great initial, referring to the former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, one of the most captivating batters. Petersen ended the three-match series with 276 runs in six innings, including three crucial half-centuries.

(with agency inputs)