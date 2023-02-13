Team India Pacer Mohammed Shami Congratulates Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan, Says THIS

Team India and Punjab Kings pace bowlers Mohammed Shami appears to be one of the millions of fans of the Bigg Boss reality show. Rapper MC Stan was crowned as the winner of the Bigg Boss 16 season in a grand event on Sunday (February 12).

Shami was one of the first ones to congratulate the BB16 winner in a social media post, late on Sunday night. “Big big congratulations @MCStanofficial for winning Bigg boss S 2023 good luck for future #MCStan #bhaijaan #Biggboss @BeingSalmanKhan,” Shami wrote on Twitter.

The Indian fast bowler is currently taking part in the four-match Test series against Australia. Shami was impressive with the ball in both innings as Rohit Sharma’s side thrashed the Australians by an innings and 132 runs at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

The pacer also hit 37 runs with the bat which included a couple of sixes. Shami went past the tally of former skipper Virat Kohli with his 25th six in Test cricket till date.

Rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of the popular reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ season 16 on Sunday, beating his friend Shiv Thakare. Show host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan presented the trophy, prize money of over Rs 31 lakh and a car to Stan.

The season 16 of the show, which kickstarted on October 1, 2022, saw Thakare emerge as the first runner-up. Popular TV star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was touted as the winner, ended up in the third spot.

Politician-model Archana Gautam finished fourth, with actor Shalin Bhanot, known for shows like ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’ and ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, coming in at the fifth position. “I am thankful to you sir for all that you have taught me. You are the most real person. I am sure my parents would be feeling very proud. Lots of love to everyone, my mandali and everyone,” Stan said to Salman after the was declared the winner.

One of the highlights of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ was the bond shared by the 'mandali', which also consisted of Thakare, filmmaker Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

The second Test of the India vs Australia series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy will begin in New Delhi on Friday (Februay 17).

(with PTI inputs)