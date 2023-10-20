India Players To Get 2-3 Day Break To Spend Time With Family Ahead Of England Clash In World Cup, Says Report

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is likely to get a short break to spend some time at home with family after the New Zealand tie in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. As per a report by Press Trust of India, all the players will take a 2-3 day break ahead of the crucial match vs England. India play England on October 29 in Lucknow. There is a seven-day gap between New Zealand and England clash and BCCI has decided to give the players a breather from the intense action.

After completing the match on October 22, the players are likely to fly back to their homes and assemble in Lucknow on October 26, said the report. “The players are likely to have an option of dispersing to their respecting homes for a two or three-day break after the New Zealand game,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"With a seven-day gap between the two matches, it is only fair that players get some time with their families," the source added.

It should be mentioned that many of the players in the squad have been playing non-stop cricket since Asia Cup 2023. They did not get any break as soon after Asia Cup, the three-match bilateral series vs India followed and then World Cup started in a week's time.

It will also be interesting to see how Hardik Pandya shapes up ahead of the all-important game vs New Zealand, which is on Sunday. He hurt his ankle in the Bangladesh match on Thursday and went for scans immediately. After the match, India captain Rohit Sharma informed the press that the injury to Hardik is nothing serious. A report in Indian Express says that Hardik is likely to miss the New Zealand game but the all-rounder is hoping to be back for the clash vs England on October 29.

The seven-day break between England and New Zealand match gives ample time for Hardik to recover from the soar ankle he twisted during the India vs Bangladesh contest in Pune. Hardik is crucial to India's chances in the World Cup. His presence and all-round skills gives India the much-needed balance in the playing XI. India are in great form, having won out of four matches and injury to a big player is the last thing they want at the moment.