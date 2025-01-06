Team India’s WTC 2025-27 Schedule: Tough Road Ahead For India With Away Test Series In England & New Zealand

WTC 2025-27: India's quest for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final ended in disappointment on Sunday, January 5. Jasprit Bumrah's men suffered a six-wicket defeat against Australia in the fifth and final Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Chasing 162 runs, Australia reached the target in just 27 overs, handing India a series loss.

India sorely missed the services of Jasprit Bumrah in the second innings due to back spasms. The defeat also marked the end of India’s decade-long dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with Australia reclaiming the title after 10 years.

India Prepares for WTC 2025-27 Cycle

After falling short in the WTC finals in both 2021 and 2023, Team India now turns its attention to the 2025-27 cycle. The campaign begins in June 2025 with a tough five-match Test series against England in their backyard.

India’s WTC 2025-27 Schedule

1. England Away Test Series (June-July 2025)

India will kick off their WTC journey with a five-match series in England:

1st Test: June 20-24 at Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: July 2-6 at Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: July 10-14 at Lord’s, London

4th Test: July 23-27 at Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: July 31-August 4 at The Oval, London

India's last five-match series in England ended in a 2-2 draw in 2021, setting the stage for another high-stakes battle.

2. Home Series Against West Indies (October 2025)

India’s next assignment is a two-match Test series at home against the West Indies, likely scheduled for October. The exact dates are yet to be announced by the BCCI.

3. Home Series Against South Africa (November-December 2025)

India will host South Africa for another two-match Test series at home later in 2025, during November-December.

4. Sri Lanka Away Test Series (August 2026)

In August 2026, India will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series.

5. New Zealand Away Test Series (October-November 2026)

India will face a challenging tour in New Zealand, playing a two-match Test series in October-November 2026.

6. Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Home (January-February 2027)

The 2025-27 WTC cycle will conclude with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a five-match Test series against Australia, to be hosted by India in early 2027.

Tough Road Ahead for Team India

With challenging away tours to England and New Zealand and critical home series against Australia, India faces a grueling WTC 2025-27 schedule. The campaign will demand strategic planning and consistent performances as India looks to end its WTC title drought. The revamped squad and coaching staff, combined with the return of key players, could play a pivotal role in India’s journey through this demanding cycle.