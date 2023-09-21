In the world of cricket, Team India is on the cusp of achieving something truly remarkable - becoming the number-one ranked team across all formats. While India has historically been a powerhouse in cricket, holding the top spot in all formats simultaneously would be a historic achievement.

ODI Rankings

The One Day International (ODI) format has always been a thrilling battleground for cricketing nations. As of September 21, 2023, Pakistan sits atop the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 115 rating points. Right behind them is Team India, sharing the same rating points, but with a substantial lead in the number of matches played. This puts India in a prime position to seize the top spot.

Path to Glory

The path to becoming the number one ranked ODI team is clear for India:

Win the Upcoming Series: A straightforward victory against Australia in the three-match series would see India clinch the top spot, provided they don't suffer a 3-0 whitewash.

Whitewash Australia: A dominant 3-0 series win would guarantee India the coveted number one rank in ODIs.

Hope for a 1-2 Loss: If India loses the series 1-2, they can still reach the number one ranking if they win the series against Australia.

World Cup Implications

The timing couldn't be more critical as the ICC World Cup 2023 approaches. Becoming the top-ranked ODI team would not only boost India's confidence but also set the stage for a strong performance in the upcoming World Cup.

Pakistan's Hopes Dwindle

Pakistan's grip on the number one ranking took a hit when they lost their final Super Fours match against Sri Lanka. With no ODIs left to play until the World Cup, their fate now hangs in the balance. The only way Pakistan can retain their top ranking is if India loses the series 1-2.

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of the India vs. Australia ODI series, the stakes are higher than ever. Team India has a golden opportunity to etch their name in cricketing history by claiming the number one rank in all formats. Whether they seize this opportunity or not, one thing is certain - cricket fans around the world are in for a thrilling spectacle in the days to come.