Team India Slip To No. 3 In ICC Test Rankings After Losing First Series To Australia in 10 Years

The Indian men's cricket team has suffered a humiliating setback in their pursuit of excellence in Test cricket, as they fell to a 1-3 defeat in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. This loss, which concluded on January 5, 2025, in Sydney, has not only deprived India of their long-standing dominance in the series but also saw them drop to third place in the latest ICC Test rankings.

A Historic Series Defeat

For the first time in 10 years, India failed to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy, marking the end of their unbeaten streak in the series against Australia. The five-match contest began on a high note for India, with a commanding 295-run victory in the first Test in Perth. However, the momentum soon slipped away as Australia bounced back with ruthless efficiency.

The Baggy Greens secured victories in Adelaide (by 10 wickets), Melbourne (by 184 runs), and Sydney (by 6 wickets), while the third match in Brisbane ended in a rain-affected draw. This resulted in Australia claiming their first series win over India in a decade, and in the process, maintaining their top position in the ICC Test rankings with 126 rating points.

India's Struggles and Missed Opportunities

India’s inability to capitalize on their early success in the series highlighted the team's struggles with both bat and ball. Despite some notable individual performances, including Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional 32-wicket haul, India’s batting remained lackluster throughout the series. Key players such as KL Rahul and Shubman Gill failed to step up consistently, while the lower order often faltered under pressure.

In contrast, Australia displayed clinical performances across the series. Their triumph not only ensured their place at the top of the ICC Test rankings but also saw them secure a spot in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled for June 2025 at Lord's.

South Africa's Rise and India's Fall

While Australia reigned supreme, the Indian team also saw themselves pushed down to third place in the rankings by South Africa. The Proteas, fresh off a 2-0 series win over Pakistan, surged ahead with seven consecutive wins, climbing to second in the rankings with 112 rating points. India, despite holding steady at 109 rating points, now trails South Africa by three points.

This change in rankings represents a double blow for India, who not only lost their place in the WTC final for the first time in three seasons but also saw their Test dominance questioned. Their failure to qualify for the WTC final, combined with a string of poor performances, has raised concerns about their future in the longest format of the game.