As Team India, one of the busiest cricket teams globally, gears up for an action-packed season, cricket fans are in for a treat with a relentless schedule leading up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Under the leadership of new head coach Gautam Gambhir, the Indian cricket team is set to take on challenges across formats, both at home and away. Here’s a comprehensive look at what lies ahead for Team India.

A Well-Deserved Break Before the Storm

After an intense period of cricket, including a mixed tour of Sri Lanka where India swept the T20I series 3-0 but faltered in the ODIs, the team is currently enjoying a rare and much-needed break. However, this respite is short-lived as the Men in Blue are set to return to action with a home Test series against Bangladesh, kicking off their marathon journey towards IPL 2025.

Bangladesh Series: The Return to Action

India’s return to international cricket will commence with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting on September 19th in Chennai. This series marks the beginning of a long and challenging schedule, with the second Test slated for September 27th in Kanpur. The Bangladesh tour also includes a three-match T20I series, with games scheduled for October 6th, 9th, and 12th in Gwalior, Delhi, and Hyderabad, respectively.

New Zealand’s Tour: A Test of Resilience

Following the Bangladesh series, Team India will host New Zealand for two Tests. The first Test will be held in Bengaluru on October 16th, followed by the second Test in Pune on November 1st. This series is expected to be a stern test of India’s bench strength and strategic acumen under Gambhir’s guidance.

South Africa Tour: A Battle on Foreign Soil

India’s next challenge will take them to South Africa, where they will engage in a four-match T20I series. The series will begin in Durban on November 8th, followed by matches in Gayaberkha, Centurion, and Johannesburg. This tour will not only test India’s adaptability to foreign conditions but also serve as crucial preparation for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: The Ultimate Test

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy will see India touring Australia for a five-match Test series, starting on November 22nd in Perth. The series will move to Adelaide for the second Test, followed by Brisbane, Melbourne, and culminating in Sydney. This series will be a true test of endurance, skill, and mental toughness, as India seeks to retain the prestigious trophy on Australian soil.

England Series: A White-Ball Extravaganza

After their Australian sojourn, India will return home to host England in a white-ball series before the ICC Champions Trophy. The series will feature five T20Is and three ODIs, beginning on January 22nd, 2025. The T20I matches will be played in Kolkata, Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai, while the ODIs are scheduled for Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad. This series is expected to be a high-octane affair, with both teams showcasing their prowess ahead of the global tournament.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The Final Frontier



The cricketing calendar will culminate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to be held in Pakistan from February 19th to March 9th, 2025. As one of the premier 50-over tournaments, the Champions Trophy will be a crucial event for India, especially with the World Cup looming on the horizon.

India vs Bangladesh (Test Series)

1st Test: September 19-23, 2024, Chennai

2nd Test: September 27-October 1, 2024, Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh (T20I Series)

1st T20I: October 6, 2024, Gwalior

2nd T20I: October 9, 2024, Delhi

3rd T20I: October 12, 2024, Hyderabad

India vs New Zealand (Test Series)

1st Test: October 16-20, 2024, Bengaluru

2nd Test: October 24-28, 2024, Pune

3rd Test: November 1-5, 2024, Mumbai

India vs South Africa (T20I Series)

1st T20I: November 8, 2024, Durban

2nd T20I: November 10, 2024, Gqeberha

3rd T20I: November 13, 2024, Centurion

4th T20I: November 15, 2024, Johannesburg

India vs Australia (Test Series)

1st Test: November 22-26, 2024, Perth

2nd Test: December 6-10, 2024, Adelaide

3rd Test: December 14-18, 2024, Brisbane

4th Test: December 26-30, 2024, Melbourne

5th Test: January 3-7, 2025, Sydney

2025

India vs England (T20I Series)

1st T20I: January 22, 2025, Kolkata

2nd T20I: January 25, 2025, Chennai

3rd T20I: January 28, 2025, Rajkot

4th T20I: January 31, 2025, Pune

5th T20I: February 2, 2025, Mumbai

India vs England (ODI Series)

1st ODI: February 6, 2025, Nagpur

2nd ODI: February 9, 2025, Cuttack

3rd ODI: February 12, 2025, Ahmedabad

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

February 19 to March 9, 2025, Pakistan