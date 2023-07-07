Team India's Heartwarming Gestures Delight Barbadian Players Ahead Of West Indies Test Series - Watch

The players of Team India displayed kind gestures towards the local cricketers from Barbados, who had assisted them during their training sessions ahead of the two-match Test series against West Indies. Following the training session, the Indian cricket stars interacted with the young players, shared their insights, and took selfies with them.

July 7, 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video showcasing the Indian players making the day of the local players and fans truly special through their acts of kindness. Leading fast bowler Mohammed Siraj generously gifted his bat and shoes to the young players as a token of appreciation for their valuable assistance during training. Siraj expressed his gratitude and decided to present them with his cherished bat and shoes.

The flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan also took the opportunity to offer batting tips to the players while posing for photographs with them. Experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sat down with a local player outside the dressing room, sharing his insights about the game. The player was thrilled to receive valuable advice from the seasoned spinner.

Captain Rohit Sharma and young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad posed for pictures with the local cricketers outside the dressing room, while the batting maestro Virat Kohli graciously signed autographs for the eager fans waiting for him outside the training arena.

In the meantime, the Indian team participated in an intra-squad practice game ahead of the series against West Indies. Unfortunately, Virat Kohli continued to face challenges outside the off-stump as he was once again dismissed behind the wickets. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal made a strong case for earning a coveted Test cap ahead of the series opener against West Indies.

While Jaiswal's Test debut seems inevitable, a topic of discussion could be his preferred batting position, which traditionally lies in the opening or one-down slot. This position was previously held by the seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara, who had struggled for nearly three years with his outdated style of Test match batting.

For the two-day training-cum-practice game, the Indian team included a few local club cricketers in addition to their own 16 players. The first Test is scheduled to begin on July 12.