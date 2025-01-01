The Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 has been a thrilling contest, with Australia leading the series 2-1 after a commanding 184-run victory at the MCG in the fourth Test. With one final Test to go in Sydney, India’s dreams of clinching a hat-trick of Test series wins in Australia hang by a thread. For India, the upcoming Sydney Test is a crucial match not only to retain the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final. The Indian team will need a strong performance in the 5th Test to bounce back and secure a victory. While India may not make drastic changes, a few tactical tweaks are expected. Here’s a look at the predicted Playing XI for India in the final Test.

Opening Duo: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma (C): The Indian captain has struggled with the bat in this series, accumulating just 31 runs in five innings. Despite his underwhelming performance, Rohit’s leadership remains a topic of discussion. His position at the top of the order will be closely monitored, and given his form, this could be his final Test as captain if India opts for a change.

KL Rahul: After a solid start to the series, Rahul has been inconsistent, especially after being moved down the order to accommodate Rohit. However, with India’s opening combination in disarray, Rahul may find himself at No. 3 or even return to his familiar opening role in the future.

Middle Order: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The young left-hander has been the standout performer for India in this series, scoring 359 runs, including a crucial 82 and 84 in Melbourne. His consistency and ability to play under pressure have made him a key player in India’s line-up.

Virat Kohli: After a stellar century in Perth, Kohli has been disappointing in the subsequent matches. With just 167 runs in seven innings, Kohli’s form has been a concern. However, he still possesses the class to turn things around and will be crucial in the middle order.

Shubman Gill: Excluded from the Melbourne Test, Gill is set to return to the XI for the Sydney Test. Having shown glimpses of brilliance with scores of 31 and 28 in Adelaide, Gill could replace Washington Sundar and bat at No. 5, with a future transition to No. 4 in mind.

Nitish Kumar Reddy: The debutant has impressed with consistent performances, including a match-winning century in Melbourne. With 49 runs on average in the series, Reddy will be a key player to anchor India’s middle order.

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant (wk): Pant has faced criticism for his shot selection, but his resilience in the second innings at Melbourne displayed his ability to dig in when required. He has a strong record at the SCG, having scored 159* in 2019 and 97 in 2021, and India will hope for a big knock from him to stabilize the innings.

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja: With the SCG pitch expected to offer little assistance to spinners, Jadeja’s role may be limited to an all-rounder rather than a frontline bowler. His batting form has been solid, but India will need him to step up with the ball to provide a breakthrough when needed.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah has been the star performer for India in this series, with 30 wickets at an exceptional average of 12.83. His pace and accuracy have made him the leader of the Indian attack, and his performances will be crucial in India’s quest for victory.

Mohammed Siraj: Although inconsistent, Siraj has delivered some vital spells, including his crucial performances in Perth and Melbourne. His ability to create pressure with the ball will be essential to India’s success in Sydney.

Akash Deep: Despite being unlucky with wickets, Akash Deep has shown promise with his ability to beat the batters consistently. However, with India potentially looking for a change, pacers like Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna might replace him to add more variety to the pace attack.

India’s Probable Playing XI for 5th Test vs Australia

Rohit Sharma (C)

KL Rahul

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Rishabh Pant (wk)

Ravindra Jadeja

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Akash Deep (or Harshit Rana/Prasidh Krishna)