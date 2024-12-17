Prithvi Shaw has expressed his disappointment after being dropped from Mumbai's squad for the three games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, starting on December 21.

Shaw, who was once hailed as a generational talent and scored a hundred on Test debut, is standing at the crossroads of his career at 25.

The right-handed batter, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction, was also dropped from the Mumbai side during the first leg of the Ranji Trophy because of fitness issues. He later returned to the T20 side for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) that Mumbai won.

During the victorious 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) campaign, where Mumbai beat Madhya Pradesh in the final, Shaw batted in all of Mumbai's nine games. He scored 197 runs at an average of 21.88 and a strike rate of 156.34 but couldn’t hit a single half-century.

Reacting to his Vijay Hazare snub, the attacking opener shared his List A record on social media and promised everyone he would be back.

"Tell me God, what more do I have to see? If 65 innings, 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126 (in Vijay Hazare), I'm not good enough. But I will keep my faith in you and, hopefully, people still believe in me, because I will come back for sure. Om Sai Ram," Shaw wrote in his Instagram story.

Shreyas Iyer To Lead Mumbai In Vijay Hazare Trophy

After leading them to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) win, Shreyas Iyer will captain the 17-man Mumbai squad for the first three games.

Ajinkya Rahane, who was the star batter for Mumbai in SMAT, had captained the 50-over side last season. Along with Shaw, veteran spinner Shams Mulani also doesn't feature in the squad.

Meanwhile, India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav is also part of the side.

Mumbai will open their campaign against Karnataka in Ahmedabad on December 21.

Squad: Shreyas lyer (Captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar (WK), Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Royston Dias, Juned Khan, Harsh Tanna, Vinayak Bhor.