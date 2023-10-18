South Africa captain Temba Bavuma became the favourite of the meme makers after the Proteas Men lost to Netherlands in Cricket World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. Bavuma had wrapped himself in a white towel while he saw his team's batter get dismissed one after the other. With a shock written all over his face, Bavuma unintentionally gave a lot of meme content for the creative folks on social media.

Bavuma has been in such a shock before. At the T20 World Cup 2022, South Africa has shockingly lost to Netherlands to send them out of the tournament. Almost a year later, Scott Edwards and Co have done the same again to South Africa.

Check out Bavuma's viral pic and the memes that came out of it:

In a match that was reduced to 43-overs-a-side, Netherlands posted 245 on the board after being asked to bat first. With the help of captain Scott Edwards, Netherlands hit 245 for 8 in the 43 overs. Edwards controlled the innings after the Netherlands side were reducted to a 112 for 6 in 27 overs. Edwards struck 10 fours and 1 six in his innings.

Roelof van der Merwe smashed a quickfire 29 and Aryan Dutt hit 23 off just 9 balls to take the target to a competitive total of 245 for 8.

Chasing the target, South Africa got off to a quick start with openers Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma putting up 36 on the board in 8 overs for the first wicket. But then De Kock fell and Bavuma followed soon. There began a collapse and the Proteas were soon 44 for 4. David Miller and Heincrich KLaasen tried to steady the innings but the Netherlands pushed more to break this partnership. Logan van Beek was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets in the game. Colin Ackermann, Paul van Meekern, Roelof van der Merwe and Bas de Leede also picked wickets.

The loss to Netherlands has shaken the South African fans, who have already seen many World Cup heartbreaks. The way South Africa started the World Cup, winning two matches in a dominant style, it seemed the Proteas Men will make it to semis without any trouble. However, this loss to a strong Associate Nation has come as a big obstacle which they could not cross. But African nation's quest for a shot in the last-four continues as this is still the halfway stage of the World Cup.