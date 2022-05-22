The Royal Challengers Bangalore camp knew no limit to their happiness when Mumbai Indians registered a nail-biting win over Delhi Capitals in Match 69 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (May 21).

Courtesy MI's win, RCB have confirmed their place in the playoffs. The Faf du Plessis-led side will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 25 (Wednesday).

RCB players, who were glued to the big screen set up in the hotel they are staying in, celebrated the MI win more than the Rohit Sharma-led team. From Virat Kohli to Glenn Maxwell to even the support staff and junior players in the side, everyone danced to celebrate their qualification. This is the third time in a row that RCB have qualified for the playoffs. They fell short the previous two times but this time, they would want to change their fate.

Not to forget, RCB even thanked Mumbai Indians on their social media accounts after the win. They had even changed their profile picture to lend support to the Mumbai Indians.

Amid this buzz, a Virat Kohli tweet from 2019 went viral. It was a reply to a birthday wish tweet from Rohit Sharma. The MI captain had wished Kohli on his birthday and Virat had replied with a 'Thank you, Rohit'.

The tweet went viral in no time as fans tarted retweeting it again. Some thought that Virat had actually personally thanked Rohit over social media for helping them qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs.

Here's the tweet:

Thanks Rohit — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 6, 2019

Kohli had however did post one tweet in which he used emojis to show solidarity with the Mumbai Indians with a shake of hands.

RCB will be flying to Kolkata and there they will hope to win the Eliminator vs LSG and then fly to Ahmedabad to play the Qualifier 2 and hopefully the final as well.