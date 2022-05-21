हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

RCB should thank Rishabh Pant: Delhi Capitals captain massively trolled after loss vs MI in IPL 2022

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers as he bowled a fiery spell to dismiss DC's top order. Delhi batters recovered the innings but could not provide the finishing touches and fell short by at least 10 runs. 

RCB should thank Rishabh Pant: Delhi Capitals captain massively trolled after loss vs MI in IPL 2022
Source: Twitter

Delhi Capitals were knocked out of IPL 2022 on Saturday (May 21) after suffering a five-wicket defeat in hands of Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Chasing 160 to win, MI crossed the line with five balls to spare. 

Asking DC to bat first, MI restricted Delhi to 159/7 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers as he bowled a fiery spell to dismiss DC's top order. Delhi batters recovered the innings but could not provide the finishing touches and fell short by at least 10 runs. 

Mumbai Indians started off shakily but Ishan Kishan got going. There were hiccups in the middle but brutal hitting from Tim David ensured they went past the finish mark in time.

DC fans feel one of the primary reasons for the loss was their captain Rishabh Pant's performance in the field as captain. 

Pant dropped Dewald Brevis during the chase. He later did not go for a review despite hearing a sound off the bat. The replays suggested that David had knicked it to Pant behind the stumps. A few balls later he took a terrible review where the ball was clearly pitching outside the leg stump. 

In the penultimate over of the chase, DC coach Ricky Ponting was not impressed with Pant's field placement and showed his displeasure when the first ball of the 19th over went for four runs. 

Pant did not have a great day in office as captain and it showed on his face. The fans trolled and blamed him for getting DC knocked out. 

As a result, RCB have confirmed their spot in IPL 2022 playoffs.

Here are some reactions: 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Rishabh PantMI vs DC Rishabh PantIPL 2022 MI vs DCRishabh Pant trolledRishabh Pant wrong DRS decisionRishabh Pant vs MI IPL 2022RCB through to playoffsDC knocked out of playoffs
Next
Story

Dinesh Karthik, Umran Malik, Mohsin Khan expected to be part of India squad for South Africa T20s

Must Watch

PT30M19S

Taal Thok ke (special edition): Why Rahul Gandhi Compares India to Pakistan?