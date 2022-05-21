Delhi Capitals were knocked out of IPL 2022 on Saturday (May 21) after suffering a five-wicket defeat in hands of Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Chasing 160 to win, MI crossed the line with five balls to spare.

Asking DC to bat first, MI restricted Delhi to 159/7 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers as he bowled a fiery spell to dismiss DC's top order. Delhi batters recovered the innings but could not provide the finishing touches and fell short by at least 10 runs.

Mumbai Indians started off shakily but Ishan Kishan got going. There were hiccups in the middle but brutal hitting from Tim David ensured they went past the finish mark in time.

DC fans feel one of the primary reasons for the loss was their captain Rishabh Pant's performance in the field as captain.

Pant dropped Dewald Brevis during the chase. He later did not go for a review despite hearing a sound off the bat. The replays suggested that David had knicked it to Pant behind the stumps. A few balls later he took a terrible review where the ball was clearly pitching outside the leg stump.

In the penultimate over of the chase, DC coach Ricky Ponting was not impressed with Pant's field placement and showed his displeasure when the first ball of the 19th over went for four runs.

Pant did not have a great day in office as captain and it showed on his face. The fans trolled and blamed him for getting DC knocked out.

As a result, RCB have confirmed their spot in IPL 2022 playoffs.

Here are some reactions:

If mi winns today rcb fans should say thank u to Rishabh pant more then to mi team — _AZ _ (@Kaz_Toxic) May 21, 2022

@RishabhPant17 aaj to tumne single handedly DC ko marwa diya _ — Jugal N Singh (@JugalNarain) May 21, 2022

Win or lose today, Rishabh Pant's job as DC captain is going to be in jeopardy next season. #DCvsMI — Uday Rana (@UdaySRana) May 21, 2022